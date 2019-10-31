A must-attend and rapidly growing event with experts around the world: 36 speakers from 10 countries

In-depth scientific review of the role played by the HERVs in a broad range of diseases including multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and cancer

Focus on positive Phase 2 clinical trial results with GeNeuro's temelimab through presentation by PD Dr. David Kremer, Heinrich-Heine-University of Düsseldorf, Germany

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes, announced that the company will present at and sponsor the 3rd HERVs Disease International Workshop on Human Endogenous Retroviruses and Diseases,to be heldNovember 5-6, 2019, in Lyon, France.

This rapidly growing conference brings together experts from around the world to discuss human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) and the role they play in a broad range of diseases, including multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, psoriasis, Type 1 diabetes and cancer. HERVs are known to have originated from retroviral infections of germline cells, resulting in retrovirus DNA insertions (termed proviruses), which have been passed to the genomes of modern humans during evolution. A rapid expansion of knowledge in the HERV field has resulted in a significant increase in the attendance at the event. After the first congress in 2015 held in Lyon-France and the second in 2017 held in Washington DC, USA, this year, back to Lyon, the event will gather 36 speakers from 10 countries from Europe, Northern and Southern America, Middle East and Australia. (https://www.hervanddisease.com).

With this expanding knowledge, there is a new understanding of the diversity of the genetic distribution of HERV families, as well as on the factors leading to their expression. CNS diseases, where the evidence on the pathogenic role of specific HERVs has become extremely strong, remain a key area of research. For example, there is growing evidence that pathogenic envelope protein from HERV-W family, pHERV-W Env, plays a causal role in the development of MS, which is supported by positive Phase 2 clinical trial results with GeNeuro's lead drug candidate temelimab. Research also suggests that HERVs play a key role in the onset and development of diseases, such as oncology, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), psychoses and inflammatory myopathies.

Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer of GeNeuro and member of the conference organizing committee, said: "GeNeuro is the leader in developing a new approach to the treatment of diseases associated with HERV expression; and, as such, we are very proud to take part in and sponsor this prestigious conference. The HERV and Disease meeting provides experts in the field a unique opportunity to share and discuss their knowledge and we are looking forward to the opportunity to engage with this community. The presentations this year are broad and diverse, illustrating the continued expansion of the field."

GeNeuro Presentations:

November 5, 2019

2:45 pm Biochemical characterization of oligomeric antigens from HERV glycoproteins Benjamin Charvet

November 6, 2019

9:30 am Preclinical study of HERV-W involvement in Type 1 diabetes Sandrine Levet

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 24 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

