

DALLAS - Media and entertainment major WarnerMedia, part of AT&T Inc., announced the upcoming launch of HBO Max with premium streaming content in May 2020.



HBO Max, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, will launch with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. This will include the entire HBO service, along with new HBO Max Originals, around 1,800 film titles, as well as series and titles from third party content providers.



The new Max Originals include 'The Fungies!' and 'Tig N' Seek' from Cartoon Network Studios, 'Tooned Out' executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, 'Looney Tunes Cartoons' and 'Jellystone' from Warner Bros. Animation, among others.



The new service will be available to customers in the U.S. for $14.99 a month. At HBO Max launch, AT&T will immediately offer the service to the roughly 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms, at no additional charge. HBO Now direct-billed users who subscribe directly through HBONow.com will also have access to Max product.



Further, AT&T customers on premium video, mobile and broadband services will be offered bundles with HBO Max included at no extra charges.



AT&T intends to expand HBO Max beyond the U.S., initially prioritizing Latin America and Europe. By the year end in 2025, the company is targeting 50 million domestic subscribers and 75 - 90 million premium subscribers across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.



AT&T also plans to invest significantly in HBO Max, with an incremental investment of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the partial year of 2020 and continued investment in following years.



Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter Media, said, 'We are creating a company-wide 'membership-model' that taps into AT&T's 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships, 5,500 retail stores and 3.2 billion annual customer touchpoints to achieve scale and reach at launch.'



