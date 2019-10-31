

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported third-quarter adjusted revenue of 6.095 billion euros, an increase of 14.0 percent, compared to the year-ago period. On an organic basis, revenue increased by 9.8 percent. Consolidated revenue was 6.18 billion euros, for the third quarter.



Safran confirmed its fiscal 2019 revenue and recurring operating income outlook. Adjusted revenue is expected to grow by around 15 percent in 2019 compared with 2018. On an organic basis, adjusted revenue is expected to grow by around 10 percent. Adjusted recurring operating income is expected to grow above 20 percent.



CEO Philippe Petitcolin stated: 'In the third quarter, we took another step towards meeting our 2019 organic growth revenue target. The 9.8 percent organic growth is strong considering the comparison basis and in line with year-end outlook. Regarding the MAX grounding, we are supporting Boeing and based on our current production rate of LEAP-1B engines corresponding to 42 aircraft a month, we confirm a production of around 1 800 LEAP engines in 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX