Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Xetra
30.10.19
17:35 Uhr
648,50 Euro
+3,00
+0,46 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
664,00
674,00
08:17
665,00
674,50
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG648,50+0,46 %