

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) Thursday reported that its profit after taxes for nine months grew 14 percent to 124.2 million euros. Earnings per share also rose 14 percent to 10.92 euros.



The Group's EBIT was 159.5 million euros, up 12 percent from last year's 142.0 million euros. The EBIT margin after nine months was 26.0 percent versus 25.3 percent last year. Adjusted for currency effects, the EBIT margin was about 25 percent, the company said.



For nine months, the Rational's sales revenues increased 9 percent to 612.6 million euros from 562.2 million euros last year. On a currency neutral basis, sales revenue growth stood at 7 percent.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2019, Rational AG confirmed the forecast of sales revenue growth in the high single-digit range and an EBIT margin of about 26 percent.



