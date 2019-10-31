Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916234 ISIN: CH0008742519  Ticker-Symbol: SWJ 
Lang & Schwarz
31.10.19
10:14 Uhr
455,50 Euro
+1,10
+0,24 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
454,30
456,70
10:15
437,30
445,40
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISSCOM AG455,50+0,24 %