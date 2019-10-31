Concluding the preliminary phase of a relationship started almost 18 months ago, AIIMS (New Delhi, India) and Biolog-id (Paris, France) have successfully completed a multi-phases evaluation protocol of the Biolog-id Transfusion solution. This study was designed to validate within this prestigious institution, the complete management and traceability of Red Blood Cells bags (RBC) from blood qualification to transfusion to a patient. After the successful completion of the Phase 1 standalone inventory management of RBC bags by the Biolog-id Transfusion at the Main Blood Bank, phases 2 3 of the evaluation were started early September.

Phase 2 has allowed to demonstrate the remote inventory management and full real time traceability between the Main Blood Bank and the Emergency Room, and importantly, allowing the healthcare professionals to assign and release RBC units with an automatic update of the database avoiding all possible human error in assignation and loss of products due to expiration or out of range transportation condition.

The evaluation has been concluded over the month of October by a third phase with the implementation of the Biolog-id X-Match module to secure the final transfusion stage at the patient bed side. This ultimate product-patient control ensures the match to avoid any transfusion mistake that could end by a major healthcare accident.

The three phases are now successfully completed. The request to the administration of the institution of a formal process towards a complete implementation of the Biolog-id Transfusion solution.

About AIIMS

AIIMS was created in 1956 and established as an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament with the objects to develop patterns of teaching in Undergraduate and Post-graduate Medical Education; to bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for the training of personnel in all important branches of health activity; and to attain self-sufficiency in Post-graduate Medical Education.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id has developed a patented smart solution for the management and traceability of sensitive health products, based on RFID technology: blood products, plasma for fractionation and chemotherapy. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 100 employees worldwide. Biolog-id is owned by its founder and the Xerys Funds.www.biolog-id.com

