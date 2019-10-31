Clear Leisure Plc - PBV Monitor Update

31 October 2019

PBV Monitor Enters into Publishing Contract with Major Italian Publishing Group

The Board is pleased to announce that PBV Monitor Srl, ("PBV Monitor") the Italian legal database company in which the Company holds a 10% interest, has signed a publishing contract with Class Editori SpA, ("Class Editori") the second largest Italian financial publishing group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. A description of the media group is provided in the footnote.

Under the terms of the agreement PBV will provide all relevant content, from its legal database, to produce a comprehensive annual report on Italian law firms, which will be published by Class Editori within its existing publications.

Each edition of the report will have an associated "national annual award", organised by Class Editori.

The relevance of this agreement is particularly important for PBV Monitor, as it is confirmation of the quality and uniqueness of its legal database. Further, PBV Monitor believes the deal will also help increase the reach of its flagship product, the Intelligence Search, into large law firms and in-house corporate lawyers, where it charges an annual subscription price of €14,640.

The Class Editori contract, establishes an editorial model which can be replicated in many different territories, at virtually at no cost to PBV Monitor, as all the relevant worldwide information has already been collated in its legal database, which is updated daily by its analysts. PBV Monitor has advised the Company that its database is already under assessment by a number of large London based law firms.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented, "We are particularly pleased by the agreement, because it could provide a meaningful increase in revenues, at virtually no cost for PBV Monitor, whilst also increasing the profile and reach of PBV Monitor's flagship product to a wider market."

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is two-fold: to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes and to seek technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

About Class Editori SpA

Class Editori is a leading multimedia publishing house, covering newspapers (MF/Milano Finanza, MFFashion ItaliaOggi), magazines (Capital, Class, Gambero Rosso, Gentleman, Patrimoni, MFF, MFL, MF International, Global Finance and Lombard in English, Gentleman, Eccellenza Italia, in Mandarin, Italian and English), websites, the news agency MF-Dow Jones News (a joint venture with Dow Jones & co.), radio, guides and specialist publications. It has a unique TV positioning with the channels, Class CNBC (with NbC Universal, is broadcasted on the Sky satellite platform on channel no. 507), Class TVModa (Sky no. 180), Class Life (Sky no. 507) and Gambero Rosso HD (Sky no. 412). It is a leader in the segment of GO TV with Telesia. Class provides online trading services (MF Trading2), financial information and reporting (MF Pro) and analysis from the central credit register of the Bank of Italy (MF Centrale Risk). Its activities are completed with events and training through the Milano Finanza and ItaliaOggi Business Schools, Assinform-Dal Cin Editore and the Gambero Rosso Wine & Food Academy. Class Editori's partnerships with Chinese companies include Xinhua News and China Media Group. It is also the official reseller of Tencent WeChat in Italy. Class Editori is the main shareholder of Standard Ethics, the rating of sustainability's international agency.