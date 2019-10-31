Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019

WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
09:15 Uhr
0,720 Euro
-0,035
-4,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
31.10.2019 | 08:01
(34 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

PR Newswire

London, October 30

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcement

For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20191030/2626790-1


© 2019 PR Newswire