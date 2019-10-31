

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese manufacturer of passive components and magnetic application products TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to 29.35 billion Japanese yen or $271.76 million from 24.88 billion yen a year ago.



Operating income for the quarter also increased to 43.86 billion yen or $406.14 million, from 36.76 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales declined to 370.21 billion yen or $3.43 billion from 378.87 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company still expects attributable net income of 84 billion yen and operating income of 120 billion yen, a growth of 11.3 percent from last year.



The company lowered its annual net sales outlook to 1.39 trillion yen from the prior estimation of 1.42 trillion yen.



