HELSINKI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Investor News 31 October, 2019 at 9:00.

Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2019 on Friday, 8 November 2019 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold an Interim Report press conference for media and analysts on 8 November, 2019 at hotel GLO Kluuvi, Video Wall meeting room, address Kluuvikatu 4, Helsinki, at 11:00 (Finnish time) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:30.

You can follow the press conference webcasted live through a link found at:

https://kamux.videosync.fi/2019-q3-tulokset (in Finnish)

https://kamux.videosync.fi/2019-q3-results (in English)

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Registration for the press conference by 6 November 2019 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Satu Otala

Communications Director

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358-400-629-337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 71 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-a-press-conference--kamux-corporation-s-interim-report-for-january-september-2019,c2949949