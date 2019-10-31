

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish banking giant BBVA Group (BBVA) posted net attributable profit of 3.67 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, down 15.2 percent from 4.32 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, while it declined 15.6 percent at constant exchange rates.



The profit results included the result of corporate operations generated by the capital gains from the sale of BBVA Chile.



Excluding the corporate operations from the 2018 comparison, the net attributable profit for the nine months closed in line with the same period of the previous year. It was down 0.6 percent at current exchange rates and down 1.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



However, operating income for the period increased 4.8 percent to 9.30 billion euros from 8.88 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Net interest income for the first nine months of the year rose 4.5 percent to 13.48 billion euros from 12.90 billion euros last year, and also increased 5.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



Net fees and commissions grew 2.4 percent to 3.74 billion euros, and were up 2.9 percent at constant exchange rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX