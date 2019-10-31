AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 30/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.8895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6932319 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 26224 EQS News ID: 901439 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)