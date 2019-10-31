Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
31.10.19
09:09 Uhr
26,365 Euro
-0,595
-2,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,300
26,320
09:10
26,295
26,315
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A26,365-2,21 %