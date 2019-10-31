DJ Sberbank reports 3Q 2019 Net Profit of RUB230.8 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 3Q 2019 Net Profit of RUB230.8 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 31-Oct-2019 / 08:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 3Q 2019 financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) *Moscow, October 31, 2019* - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 9 months ended 30 September 2019, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. *Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO, commented:* «The Bank earned RUB230 bn net profit from continuing operations in 3Q 2019. Given the effect from the Denizbank sale the Group net profit was RUB156.1 bn. The deal resulted in a 123 bp increase in the CET 1 capital adequacy ratio. This quarter showed a turnaround in the corporate loan portfolio dynamics and substantial acceleration of net fee and commission income. It's also important to note the growth in frequency of usage of Sberbank's digital services through mobile application, thus the engagement increased to 41.4% DAU/MAU. The solid performance in all key strategic areas allows us to confirm our ROE guidance at the targeted level of over 20%." The 3Q 2019 Financial Highlights: · The Group net profit from continuing operations was RUB230.8 bn (+6.3% y/y) in 3Q 2019 and RUB702.8 bn in 9M 2019 (+8.0% y/y). The quarterly results were affected by the recognition of loss from Denizbank sale in the amount of RUB73.3 bn, mostly associated with recycling of the foreign currency translation reserve booked in Equity through the Statement of Profit or Loss, as well as the income tax paid under Russian accounting standards (RAS). Thus the Group net profit including the effect from Denizbank sale amounted to RUB156.1 bn (-31.6% y/y) in 3Q and RUB 633.0 in 9M 2019 (-3.4% y/y). · The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) based on profit from continuing operations came at RUB10.72 per share, up by 6.2% compared to 3Q 2018, while the earnings per ordinary share (EPS) including the effect from Denizbank sale were RUB7.25, down by 31.6% y/y. · The Group annualized return on equity (ROE) based on profit from continuing operations was 22.4%, while annualized return on equity (ROE) including the effect from Denizbank sale came at 15.2%. The Group annualized return on assets (ROA) based on profit from continuing operations was 3.1% and annualized return on assets (ROA) including the effect from Denizbank sale totaled 2.0%; · The Group gross loans (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) increased by 2.8% to RUB21.2 trn in 3Q 2019. Sberbank pays special attention to the growth of client engagement and quality of client experience. As a result, the number of active clients has increased significantly since the beginning of the year: · The number of active retail clients was up by 2.3 mln and exceeded 95 mln clients · The number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile app Sberbank Online increased by 9 mln to 51.4 mlniii while the number of daily active users (DAU) exceeded 21 mlniii, DAU/MAU improved by 2.3 pp to 41.4% in 3Q 2019. · The number of Sberbank active corporate clients approached 2.5 mln with around 50% share of sales in digital channels. MAU in digital channels showed a quarterly growth of 18% to 2.1 mln users. · As of the end of 3Q 2019 more than 4 mln clients use Sberbank ID, a unified user account that provides access to more than 40 partners' websites though Sberbank Online credentials. Selected Financial Results RUB bn, unless 3Q 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q 9 9 9 stated months months months otherwise 2019 2018 2019 2019/ 2019/ 2019 2018 2019/ 3Q 3Q 9 months 2018, 2019, 2018, % % % change change change Net interest 353.9 359.3 353.1 (1.5%) 0.2% 1 044.5 1 041.8 0.3% income Net fee and 130.0 112.9 116.7 15.1% 11.4% 349.6 318.1 9.9% commission income Other 23.2 17.2 14.6 34.9% 58.9% 77.6 24.2 220.7% non-interest income / (expense)ii Operating 507.1 489.4 484.4 3.6% 4.7% 1 471.7 1 384.1 6.3% income before provisions*** Net charge (54.0) (60.9) (8.8) (11.3%) 513.6% (108.3) (117.9) (8.1%) related to change in asset quality: Net credit (30.6) (43.7) (9.2) (30.0%) 232.6% (57.1) (75.8) (24.7%) loss allowance charge for debt financial assets Negative (23.4) (17.2) 0.4 36.0% -- (51.2) (42.1) 21.6% revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Staff and (167.4) (155.1) (168.5) 7.9% (0.7%) (486.6) (451.6) 7.8% administrative expenses Net profit 230.8 217.1 245.9 6.3% (6.1%) 702.8 650.5 8.0% from continuing operations Profit / (74.7) 11.0 4.4 -- -- (69.8) 5.0 -- (Loss) from discontinued operations Net profit 156.1 228.1 250.3 (31.6%) (37.6%) 633.0 655.5 (3.4%) Earnings per 10.72 10.09 10.70 6.2% 0.2% 31.94 29.68 7.6% ordinary share from continuing operations, RUB Total 252.7 191.7 281.1 31.8% (10.1%) 755.0 609.2 23.9% comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the Bank Book value per 188.3 161.9 176.3 16.3% 6.8% 188.3 161.9 16.3% share *, RUB Ratios based on continuing operations Return on 22.4% 24.3% 24.5% -- -- 23.2% 24.5% -- equity based on profit from continuing operations Return on 3.1% 3.3% 3.4% -- -- 3.2% 3.4% -- assets based on profit from continuing operations Net interest 5.13% 5.75% 5.18% -- -- 5.10% 5.75% -- margin Net interest 5.30% 5.96% 5.41% -- -- 5.33% 6.03% -- margin** Cost of risk 63 ?? 90 ?? 15 ?? -- -- 41 ?? 55 ?? -- (amortized cost loans) Cost of risk 106 ?? 122 ?? 14 ?? -- -- 72 ?? 83 ?? -- (amortized cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 32.8% 30.4% 34.6% -- -- 33.0% 31.2% -- ratio*** * Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank / Total numbers of shares outstanding (ordinary + preferred) ** Net interest margin was recalculated as working assets adjusted for the amount of provisions, created against Stage 3 loans *** Operating income before provisions for debt financial assets, credit related commitments and revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Selected Balance Sheet Results RUB bn, 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.2019/ 30.09.2019/ unless 30.06.2019, 31.12.2018, stated otherwise % change % change Gross 21 200.4 20 617.6 21 082.3 2.8% 0.6% total loans*: Corporate 13 562.2 13 341.0 14 331.1 1.7% (5.4%) loans* Retail 7 638.2 7 276.6 6 751.2 5.0% 13.1% loans* Securities 4 181.8 4 343.1 3 749.5 (3.7%) 11.5% portfolio Assetsi 30 254.2 31 561.9 31 197.5 (4.1%) (3.0%) Total 22 318.1 21 808.0 20 897.3 2.3% 6.8% deposits: Retail 13 717.5 13 672.5 13 495.1 0.3% 1.6% deposits Corporate 8 600.6 8 135.5 7 402.2 5.7% 16.2% deposits Ratios Net Loans 88.7% 88.1% 93.7% -- -- / Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + 7.9% 7.8% 8.1% -- -- POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 88.0% 90.7% 90.4% -- -- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans * Before loan loss allowance and including loans at amortized cost and at fair value Net interest income came at RUB353.9 bn in 3Q 2019, down by 1.5% y/y mainly due to an accelerated growth of interest expenses. Interest income increased by 8.1% y/y to RUB602.6 bn in 3Q 2019 on the back of the gross loan portfolio (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) expansion by 5.2% to RUB21.2 trn. · Retail loan portfolio increased by 5% to RUB7.6 trn for the quarter. Decreasing rates had a noticeable impact on the growth of client demand for mortgages. Retail loan yield was 12.1%, down by 10 bp. · Corporate loan portfolio (including loans at amortized cost and at fair value) showed a positive dynamics in all currencies and increased by 1.7% to RUB13.6 bn amid accelerated growth in lending to SMEs (more than 6% for the quarter). Interest expense, including deposit insurance expenses, was up by 25.4% y/y in 3Q 2019 to RUB248.7 bln. · Retail deposits grew by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter to RUB13.7 trn. The average cost of retail term deposits decreased by 10 bp for the quarter. · Corporate deposits were up by 5.7% to RUB8.6 trn. The average cost of term deposits increased by 10 bp in 3Q 2019 to 4.5% that is 80 bp lower that the

average cost retail term deposits. The growth of current/settlement accounts was 13.2% and their share in the total corporate deposits increased to 31.7%. In 3Q 2019 Sberbank Group placed bonds on the Russian market in the amount of RUB70 bn. At the end of 3Q 2019, the nominal volume of exchange-traded bonds, issued on the Russian market, amounted to RUB395.5 bn. The share of wholesale funding in total liabilities of the Bank is 1.2%. Net LDR ratio equaled 88.7%, up by 60 bp compared to 2Q 2019. The Group net fee and commission income for 3Q 2019 came at RUB130.0 bn, up by more than 15% from the year-ago period mainly driven by transactional business. The number of cities covered by transport acquiring services is growing and now exceeds 90. From 1 January 2019 VAT from loyalty programs is included into net fee and commission income, which was earlier recognized in operating expenses, the comparative base was adjusted as well. According to management accounts, year-to-date operating income of insurance, pension and asset management businesses was up by 14% y/y and achieved RUB90 bln. Assets under management of the Wealth Management business increased by 15% from the beginning of the year and achieved RUB1.4 trn. The Group operating expenses (staff and administrative) for 3Q 2019 grew by 7.9% as compared to the same period a year ago to RUB167.4 bn. The annual payroll indexation, happened in the reporting period which was carried out a quarter earlier than last year, as well VAT rate increase from the beginning of the year, affected the operating expenses dynamics. The Group Cost-to-Income ratio*** came at 32.8%. Net credit loss allowance charge for loans at amortized costs amounted to RUB 31.8 bn for 3Q 2019. This translates into Cost of Risk at 63 bps for this loan book in 3Q 2019. According to IFRS 9 part of the loan portfolio is accounted at fair value through profit or loss. Negative revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality amounted to RUB23.4bn in 3Q 2019. The combined Cost of Risk for loans at amortized cost and at fair value in 3Q 2019 was 106 bp. Starting from 1Q19 we exclude FX-component from provision charge/ recovery for FX-denominated loans at amortized cost as well as from revaluation of FX-denominated loans at fair value. This FX component was shown as foreign exchange translation (losses) / gains and amounted to RUB 3.4 bn for the reporting period. Total provision coverage of Stage 3 and POCI loans decreased in 3Q 2019 compared to the previous quarter by 2.6 pp and comprised 88.0%. The share of Stage 3 and POCI loans in total gross loans at amortized cost changed insignificantly, up by 0.1 pp to 7.9%. Capital Adequacyi (the data in the table is in accordance with standardized and IRB approaches applied to the corresponding assets groups) Under Basel 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.19 30.09.19/ III , % 31.12.18, change % change RUB bn, unless stated otherwise Total Tier 1 4 164.7 3 894.4 3 766.5 6.9% 10.6% capital Total capital 4 273.3 4 006.2 3 950.6 6.7% 8.2% Risk-weighted 30 791.8 31 682.2 31 793.1 (2.8%) (3.1%) assets Credit risk 26 428.6 27 218.0 27 477.4 (2.9%) (3.8%) Operational 3 339.9 3 339.9 3 339.9 0.0% 0.0% risk Market risk 1 023.3 1 124.3 975.8 (9.0%) 4.9% Ratios Common equity 13.53% 12.29% 11.85% -- -- Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio Total capital 13.88% 12.64% 12.43% -- -- adequacy ratio The Group's total capital under Basel III reached RUB4 273.3 bn as of 30/09/2019, up by 6.7% as compared to previous quarter. The Group's risk-weighted assets were down by 2.8% to RUB30 791.8 bn during 3Q 2019 mainly due to the Denizbank sale. The Group leverage ratio increased by 150 bp to 13.0% in 3Q 2019. Starting from 3Q 2019 the Group synchronized calculation methodologies for risk-weighted assets in terms of the credit risk for IFRS capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) with the macro-prudential requirements of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR): · CBR's macro-prudential add-ons to risk weights for some segments of assets both for standardized and IRB approaches; · introduction of other national risk weights adjustments. These changes reduced CET 1 capital adequacy ratio by 35 bp. 