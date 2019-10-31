Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:17 Uhr
0,352 Euro
-0,004
-1,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
31.10.2019 | 09:05
(102 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 30 October 2019, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the nine months of 2019.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/PK4wECxbOxI

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2019_Q3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47c4439f-96da-480b-93ac-e044f967a5c8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)