

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its third-quarter profit declined to 1.01 billion euros from 1.11 billion euros in the prior year.



Operating profit was 1.425 billion euros before exceptional items, down from 1.530 billion euros last year. The latest-quarter was heavily impacted by industrial action by BALPA pilots, which together with other disruption resulted in an adverse operating profit impact of 155 million euros.



Profit before tax was 1.26 billion euros down from 1.38 billion euros in the previous year.



Passenger unit revenue for the quarter down 0.5 per cent, down 1.1 per cent at constant currency



Total revenue for the quarter grew to 7.31 billion euros from 7.14 billion euros in the previous year.



Passenger unit revenue is expected to be slightly down at constant currency and non-fuel unit costs are expected to improve at constant currency.



At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items to be 215 million euros lower than 2018 pro forma operating profit of 3.485 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX