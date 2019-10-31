Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
43,630 Euro
-1,370
-3,04 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,890
44,820
09:49
43,690
45,010
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NTT
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION43,630-3,04 %