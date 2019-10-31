Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a hydraulic hose and fittings manufacturer. This success story highlights how Infiniti's experts helped the client to design products meeting modern mining firms' requirements. Also, this article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client gather detailed insights into the Canadian hose and fittings market and enhance sales by 27%.

Although the growth of the mining industry is propelling the demand for hydraulic hose and fittings, rising demand from modern mining firms for new equipment designs requires hose and fittings companies to invest more into R&D. Modern mining firms demand companies in the hose and fittings market to design products that could withstand higher pressure and has larger inside diameters and compounds to handle multiple fluids. To meet these demands, companies in the hose and fittings market are under pressure to evolve and adapt. As such, they are approaching firms like Infiniti Research to explore market opportunities and stay abreast of industry challenges.

The business challenge: The client, a hydraulic hose and fittings company based out of Canada, faced challenges in meeting the design needs of modern mining companies. Additionally, as surface and underground mining firms demanded different equipment designs and coverage, the client realized the need to examine their requirements and design hose and fittings as per the need. Also, the new equipment designs necessitated the client to recruit skilled labor and invest more into R&D. Therefore, the client wanted to thoroughly evaluate the market demands and invest efficiently into profitable technologies and processes.

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement comprised of:

A market research study to analyze mine safety and health association (MSHA) policies and regulations in Canada.

A market scanning and monitoring analysis to analyze profitable opportunities and understand the requirements of different mining categories.

A market potential study to evaluate the demand for hose and fittings in Canada for the next five years.

A competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive market landscape.

The business impact of the engagement for the hose and fittings manufacturer:

Gathered detailed insights into the Canadian hose and fittings market

Designed hose and fittings meeting modern mining firms' requirements

Enhanced business efficiency and increased sales by 27%

