Schedule of Government Securities auctions for November 2019 -January 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-04 2019-11-06 2024-04-17 EUR 1624 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-11 2019-11-13 2029-08-28 EUR 3576 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-18 2019-11-20 2022-03-20 EUR 851 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-25 2019-11-27 2026-11-27 EUR 2557 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-12-02 2019-12-04 2024-04-17 EUR 1596 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-12-09 2019-12-11 2022-03-20 EUR 830 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-06 2020-01-08 2022-03-20 EUR 802 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-13 2020-01-15 2025-11-21 EUR 2137 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-20 2020-01-22 2029-08-28 EUR 3506 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-27 2020-01-29 2022-03-20 EUR 781 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.