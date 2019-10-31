

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence rose in October after falling in the previous month, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to a seasonally adjusted 36.2 in October from 35.6 in September.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods rose to 31.0 in October, and the index for income growth expectations increased to 38.8.



The indicators measuring overall livelihood expectations improved to 34.5, while the employment perception dropped to 40.6 in October.



The latest survey was conducted on October 15 covering 8,400 households with two or more persons.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX