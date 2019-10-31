

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit in September widened amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to $2.056 billion in September from $1.929 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of $2.0 billion.



Exports rose 0.3 percent annually in September and imports grew 1.0 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports decreased 0.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports and imports fell by 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX