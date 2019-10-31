

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates, as widely expected, but indicated it is ready to hold off on further rate cuts for now.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan maintained its policy rates but signaled further monetary easing going forward.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points at 5,762 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.



Sanofi shares declined half a percent. The pharmaceutical company has entered into a settlement agreement related to Contingent Value Rights, agreeing to pay a total of $315 million as part of the agreement.



Peugeot slumped 9 percent. The French automotive manufacturer and Fiat Chrysler have confirmed a deal to merge in order to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.



Lender BNP Paribas edged down slightly after reporting a fall in third-quarter net income.



Aerospace company Safran advanced 1.6 percent after reporting a rise in its third-quarter adjusted revenue.



Air France-KLM lost 4 percent after its third-quarter operating result fell 15.5 percent from the third quarter 2018, impacted by trading environment and fuel bill increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX