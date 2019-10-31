

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark jobless rate remained steady in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.7 percent in September, the same rate as seen in August. The rate has been at this level for some months.



Gross unemployment fell to 104,300 in September from 104,700 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.9 percent in September, the same rate as in the previous month.



Based on LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.3 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 162,000.



