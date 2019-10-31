Startek Recognized by IDG India CIO 100 Awards

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been accredited with the IDG India CIO 100 2019 Award. This award acknowledges Startek for its world-class technology capabilities, omnichannel solutions, innovation and commitment to providing extraordinary customer experiences.

IDG India's CIO 100 awards program recognizes organizations that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT). This year's award theme, 'The Disruptive 100,' recognizes CIOs and their organizations who have embraced new technologies and have changed the way their business functions through the innovative use of IT.

"I am very proud of our organization's innovative problem-solving methodology," said Wayne White, global chief information officer of Startek. "We will continue to focus on advanced technology solutions to help our customers close the digital divide in customer service."

Startek has been honored with this recognition for creating an AI-powered digitized and automated email response management system for one of India's largest E-commerce companies. This email automation tool has helped reduce both manpower dependency and first response time from a couple of days to an instant resolution, all while increasing the frequency of critical issue follow up from 30 percent to 100 percent.

"The Disruptive 100 honorees stand out because they have played a leadership role in evangelizing bold and new ideas that leverage technology for business benefits," says Louis D'Mello, president & CEO of IDG India. "CIO 100 honorees and their teams are leading the charge in IT and their work deserves to be applauded."

Lance Rosenzweig, president and global CEO of Startek, commented: "We are extremely proud of the work that our team has put together in order to create an effective and dynamic customer experience. With this AI-powered capability, we are helping our clients meet their customer demands in an innovative and effective way."

About CIO 100

The CIO brand has a long and proud tradition of honoring leading companies for business and technology leadership and innovations through its premiere award program-CIO 100-for over 3 decades, globally. Now in its 14th edition in India, it is the acknowledged mark of excellence in enterprise IT. It is a celebration of 100 organizations (and the people within them) that are using information technology in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. CIO and CIO 100 are global brands of IDG-the world's leading media, data, and services company. For more information please visit www.cio100.in or www.idg.com

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experiences for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Media Contacts

Courtney Simpson

Director of Marketing

M: +1-816-808-1251

E: courtney.simpson@startek.com

Danveer Bhasin

VP Global Marketing

M: +91-99301-35788

E: Danveer.Bhasin@startek.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970560/Startek_Logo.jpg