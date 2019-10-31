ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Ushers in Next Generation of Clean Label Baby Nutrition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ("Else Nutrition" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:BABY)(OTCPK:BABYF), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to make the following announcement regarding its commitment to developing the next generation of clean label baby nutrition products.

Company's infant and baby toddler formulas are comprised of just 3 main ingredients made using clean, chemical-free process, by using 2 whole plants in their natural form.

Unlike many baby formulas, Else Nutrition's all-natural, 100% plant-based formula is being produced using a clean production process, transforming two whole plants, without chemically-breaking them up into derivatives, nor using chemical extraction of oils. Namely, the formula is devoid of highly-processed ingredients, purified oil blends, chemical protein isolates or hydrolysates. Additionally, the production process occurs without the addition of free amino acids, and no use of corn syrup solids. The formula contains only 3 main ingredients (superfoods almonds and buckwheat, as well as tapioca) which comprise 97% of the formula.

"Our science-backed process is significantly different in that we utilize the whole almond and buckwheat plant, and through all-natural processes create an infant formula that imitates breast milk nutritional composition values, and meets the strict WHO guidelines," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition Co-Founder and CEO.

She added, "We've closely listened to parents and caregivers, and understand their deep-rooted need for nutritious and responsible, clean ingredient panel solutions for infants. We are committed to developing clean label baby and toddler nutrition, made with the cleanest process. We therefore take great care to use as few ingredients as possible, and ones that are nutritious and wholesome for children."

Else Nutrition's sustainable 100% plant-based, all-natural and organic baby formula is free of hormones, antibiotics, hexane, gluten, GMO, and solvents. The company will be launching its toddler formula & nutritional drink in North American market in Q2-2020, with plans to launch the infant formula in the coming years.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017.

