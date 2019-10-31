It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2019 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech and Payments

This category recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud Security, and Retail Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations that are driving innovation and growth.

The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:

JUDGES' CHOICE

Juniper Research Purple Award for Fintech Excellence: Fiserv

Fiserv Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year: Husayn Kassai, CEO Co-Founder at Onfido

Husayn Kassai, CEO Co-Founder at Onfido Socially Responsible Fintech Company of the Year: Juvo

BANKING INNOVATION

Banking Innovation of the Year Platinum: Klarna Open Banking Platform

Challenger Bank of the Year Platinum: Starling Bank Gold: Revolut

Best Banking Platform Platinum: Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite Gold: NDGIT Open Banking Platform

Best Digital Bank Award Platinum: Ally Bank Gold: N26

Best Blockchain in Banking Platform/Deployment Platinum: IBM Blockchain World Wire Gold: Adjoint Adjoint Treasury Intercompany Loans



FRAUD SECURITY INNOVATION

Fraud Security Innovation of the Year Platinum: Signifyd

Best Payment Authentication Platform/Solution Platinum: Gemalto Digital Payment Authentication platform Gold: NuData Security, a Mastercard company NuDetect

Best Cybersecurity Platform Platinum: Kount Gold: Nethone Nethone Guard



RETAIL INNOVATION

Retail Innovation of the Year Platinum: Mastercard Loyalty Connect

Best Retail AI Platform Platinum: Syte Gold: Vue.ai

Best In-Store Technology Platinum: Mastercard Loyalty Connect Gold: Sim Local SIMulator



FINTECH INNOVATION

Best Insurtech Platform Platinum: Trov Gold: wefox

Best Regtech Platform Platinum: Shield Gold: PerformLine

Best AI Platform Platinum: Stratifyd Gold: Kount

Best Lending Platform Platinum: Juvo Gold: Lidya



PAYMENT INNOVATION

Payment Innovation of the Year Platinum: Marqeta

Best Digital Wallet Platinum: Paysafe SKRILL Gold: STICPAY

Best Mobile Money Offering Platinum: Comviva AsiaHawala powered by mobiquity Money Gold: PayMaya SMART Padala

Best Consumer Card Offering Platinum: Chase Sapphire Reserve Gold: Apple Apple Card

Best Virtual Card Platinum: PayMaya PayMaya Virtual Card Gold: American Express American Express Go

Best B2B Payment Platform Platinum: Swipe2B Gold: Banking Circle



Mastercard Triumphs in Best In-store Technology Award

"Loyalty Connect uses our expertise in payments and security to remove some of the pain points for consumers while deepening engagement with the retailer and their loyalty scheme. It couldn't be easier to use, simply tap your chosen payment card to automatically collect your normal rewards."

Find out more about Mastercard Loyalty Connect

Mastercard Scoops Retail Innovation of the Year

"We are delighted to have been recognised with this award for the innovation the solution brings. We are ultimately looking to roll this technology out with multiple retailers and banks across the UK, and eventually scale the solution globally."

Find out more about Mastercard Loyalty Connect

Banking Circle Wins in Best B2B Payment Platform

Anders la Cour, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Banking Circle said of the win: "Juniper Research is an influential organisation in our industry, and for them to present us with a Gold Award recognising our achievements in payment innovation is a great honour. Our team has worked hard to build and continually develop a platform which delivers what businesses need to empower international trade. Banking Circle Virtual IBAN allows businesses to send and receive payments anywhere in the world at a low cost and in real-time; eliminating the reliance on multiple banking relationships in different territories. This is providing easier access to cross-border payments for even the smallest business; increasing financial inclusion for SMEs around the world."

Find out more about Banking Circle

Gemalto Claims Best Payment Authentication Platform/Solution Award

"This recognition from Juniper Research rewards our efforts at building a unique and resilient digital payment infrastructure through the combination of global EMV tokenisation and authentication services. Our platform effectively aids eMerchants increase transaction approval rates, eliminate fraud and improve customer conversion whilst meeting PSD2 requirements among other services" says Emilie Casteran, VP Digital Commerce, Thales.

Find out more about the Digital Payment Authentication Platform by Gemalto, a Thales company

The Future Digital Awards are awarded to organisations that have made significant progress within their sector during the last 12 months and are poised to make further significant contributions.

The awards are determined by a panel of judges from within Juniper Research and in consultation with external experts. The judging criteria includes analysis of product features and user benefits; innovation, commercial partnerships, commercial launches, certification compliance, and potential future business development.

