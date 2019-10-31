It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2019 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech and Payments
This category recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Banking, Fraud Security, and Retail Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations that are driving innovation and growth.
The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:
JUDGES' CHOICE
- Juniper Research Purple Award for Fintech Excellence: Fiserv
- Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year: Husayn Kassai, CEO Co-Founder at Onfido
- Socially Responsible Fintech Company of the Year: Juvo
BANKING INNOVATION
- Banking Innovation of the Year
- Platinum: Klarna Open Banking Platform
- Challenger Bank of the Year
- Platinum: Starling Bank
- Gold: Revolut
- Best Banking Platform
- Platinum: Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite
- Gold: NDGIT Open Banking Platform
- Best Digital Bank Award
- Platinum: Ally Bank
- Gold: N26
- Best Blockchain in Banking Platform/Deployment
- Platinum: IBM Blockchain World Wire
- Gold: Adjoint Adjoint Treasury Intercompany Loans
FRAUD SECURITY INNOVATION
- Fraud Security Innovation of the Year
- Platinum: Signifyd
- Best Payment Authentication Platform/Solution
- Platinum: Gemalto Digital Payment Authentication platform
- Gold: NuData Security, a Mastercard company NuDetect
- Best Cybersecurity Platform
- Platinum: Kount
- Gold: Nethone Nethone Guard
RETAIL INNOVATION
- Retail Innovation of the Year
- Platinum: Mastercard Loyalty Connect
- Best Retail AI Platform
- Platinum: Syte
- Gold: Vue.ai
- Best In-Store Technology
- Platinum: Mastercard Loyalty Connect
- Gold: Sim Local SIMulator
FINTECH INNOVATION
- Best Insurtech Platform
- Platinum: Trov
- Gold: wefox
- Best Regtech Platform
- Platinum: Shield
- Gold: PerformLine
- Best AI Platform
- Platinum: Stratifyd
- Gold: Kount
- Best Lending Platform
- Platinum: Juvo
- Gold: Lidya
PAYMENT INNOVATION
- Payment Innovation of the Year
- Platinum: Marqeta
- Best Digital Wallet
- Platinum: Paysafe SKRILL
- Gold: STICPAY
- Best Mobile Money Offering
- Platinum: Comviva AsiaHawala powered by mobiquity Money
- Gold: PayMaya SMART Padala
- Best Consumer Card Offering
- Platinum: Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Gold: Apple Apple Card
- Best Virtual Card
- Platinum: PayMaya PayMaya Virtual Card
- Gold: American Express American Express Go
- Best B2B Payment Platform
- Platinum: Swipe2B
- Gold: Banking Circle
Mastercard Triumphs in Best In-store Technology Award
"Loyalty Connect uses our expertise in payments and security to remove some of the pain points for consumers while deepening engagement with the retailer and their loyalty scheme. It couldn't be easier to use, simply tap your chosen payment card to automatically collect your normal rewards."
Find out more about Mastercard Loyalty Connect
Mastercard Scoops Retail Innovation of the Year
"We are delighted to have been recognised with this award for the innovation the solution brings. We are ultimately looking to roll this technology out with multiple retailers and banks across the UK, and eventually scale the solution globally."
Find out more about Mastercard Loyalty Connect
Banking Circle Wins in Best B2B Payment Platform
Anders la Cour, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Banking Circle said of the win: "Juniper Research is an influential organisation in our industry, and for them to present us with a Gold Award recognising our achievements in payment innovation is a great honour. Our team has worked hard to build and continually develop a platform which delivers what businesses need to empower international trade. Banking Circle Virtual IBAN allows businesses to send and receive payments anywhere in the world at a low cost and in real-time; eliminating the reliance on multiple banking relationships in different territories. This is providing easier access to cross-border payments for even the smallest business; increasing financial inclusion for SMEs around the world."
Find out more about Banking Circle
Gemalto Claims Best Payment Authentication Platform/Solution Award
"This recognition from Juniper Research rewards our efforts at building a unique and resilient digital payment infrastructure through the combination of global EMV tokenisation and authentication services. Our platform effectively aids eMerchants increase transaction approval rates, eliminate fraud and improve customer conversion whilst meeting PSD2 requirements among other services" says Emilie Casteran, VP Digital Commerce, Thales.
Find out more about the Digital Payment Authentication Platform by Gemalto, a Thales company
The Future Digital Awards are awarded to organisations that have made significant progress within their sector during the last 12 months and are poised to make further significant contributions.
The awards are determined by a panel of judges from within Juniper Research and in consultation with external experts. The judging criteria includes analysis of product features and user benefits; innovation, commercial partnerships, commercial launches, certification compliance, and potential future business development.
For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward, or contact info@juniperresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005431/en/
Contacts:
Sam Smith
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com