Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) announces the development of 6 innovative, new products to add to its growing catalogue of Ayurveda-inspired, hemp-powered products across a variety of categories. The new products include 2 bath body soak sachets, 1 foot bath sachet, 1 eye relief sachet, and 2 exotic body oils. Each of these products has been developed so they can easily be infused with CBD, THC and other cannabinoids.





Yield Growth develops 6 new Ayurveda-inspired, hemp-powered products.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/49291_yield.jpg

Yield Growth is developing and testing these hemp-powered products in a laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia to expand on its catalogue of over 200 products, and may commercially launch them through some of its brands. Yield Growth's cannabis brands include Jack n Jane, a THC and CBD product line launching in Canada, Wright & Well THC products, launching in Oregon and Wright & Well CBD products launching in California, as well as Urban Juve hemp-based skincare products, which are sold worldwide.

On October 17, 2019 cannabis topical products were legalized in Canada, with products expected to hit the shelves as early as December. A report by Jefferies states that within the cannabis sector, product forms are evolving in the U.S. While in 2014, 69% of cannabis sold in legalized states was bulk flower, today that figure is just 40% with the emergence of other cannabis derivatives, such as edibles, topicals, and beverages, which represent the most lucrative opportunities in part due to the high product margin structures. Yield Growth has sought to stay on trend with the evolving market for cannabis products by continuing to expand its catalogue of wellness formulas that address the needs of discerning consumers seeking natural, non-toxic solutions for health and wellness.

Yield Growth's new products may present an innovative way to relieve pain and enhance relaxation with THC. Using these ready-to-go sachets, consumers will be able to steep themselves in a warm bath of cannabis, salts, clay, herbs and essential oils. The sachet/tea bags are specifically formulated to allow the body to fall into deep relaxation after simply tossing the sachet into the tub and allowing it to steep for a few minutes. Clean up is easy, as the herbs remain in the bag. Feet also need loving and Yield Growth has formulated a foot soak tea bag just for them. Tea bags have long been used for tired and aching eyes, and Yield Growth's tea bag eye sachets contain nine healing herbs and essential oils for immediate relief.

Yield Growth has also developed 2 new moisturizing and hydrating body oils featuring chia seed oil and sacha inchi oil from South America. Based on Ayurveda philosophy, both oils are extracted at low temperature without the use of chemicals or solvents to preserve the oils' nutritional properties. Chia seed organic oil has the perfect 3:1 ratio of Omega 3 to Omega 6 essential fatty acids required for optimum skin health. It is a rich source of antioxidants and phytonutrients, which protect the skin against environmental pollution and help to reduce the appearance of skin aging. Sacha inchi, which grows in the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest, is a rich source of Vitamin E and one of the richest vegetable sources of Omega 3, Omega 6 and Omega 9.

"Ayurveda provides simple scientific analysis and artistic creativity to guide us to a balanced lifestyle," says Bhavna Solecki, Yield Growth Director of Product Development. "Yield Growth is continuously working on creating new wellness lifestyle products that are designed to be integrated into daily practices."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building and operating hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada and has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall. Jack n Jane is launching cannabis products in Canada in 2019. Yield Growth is launching a line of edible mushroom wellness products in 2020.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, UJ Beverages, Jack n Jane and Flourish Mushroom products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49291