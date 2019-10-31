=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Länder Okt 19 Sep 19 Okt 19 Sep 19 Eurozone-19 +0,2 +0,2 +0,7 +0,8 Belgien +0,3 -0,6 +0,2 +0,6 Deutschland +0,1 -0,1 +0,9 +0,9 Estland k.A. -0,2 k.A. +2,2 Finnland +0,2 0,0 +0,9 +1,0 Frankreich -0,1 -0,4 +0,9 +1,1 Griechenland +0,1 +1,5 -0,2 +0,2 Irland k.A. -0,3 k.A. +0,6 Italien +0,2 +1,4 +0,2 +0,2 Lettland +0,2 -0,2 +2,2 +2,3 Litauen 0,0 +0,9 +1,5 +2,0 Luxemburg 0,0 0,0 +0,8 +1,1 Malta -1,5 -1,1 +1,3 +1,6 Niederlande +0,6 -1,1 +2,8 +2,7 Österreich k.A. +1,0 k.A. +1,2 Portugal -0,3 +1,4 -0,1 -0,3 Slowakei -0,1 +0,1 +2,8 +3,0 Slowenien +0,1 -0,1 +1,5 +1,7 Spanien +0,6 +0,4 +0,2 +0,2 Zypern -0,5 -1,8 -0,6 -0,5 ===
- Basis 2015 = 100
- k.A. = keine Angabe
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: www.epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu
Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com
DJG/voi/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 31, 2019 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2019 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.