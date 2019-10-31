Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
31.10.2019 | 11:31
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, October 31

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:31 October 2019

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 30 April 2019 To: 30 October 2019

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

688,016 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

10,863,987

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

2,320,815

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

9,231,188 ordinary shares of 25p each

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


