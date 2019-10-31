Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
____________________________________________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Steen, Birger
Position: Member of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: Initial Notification
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20191029152403_2
Transaction date: 2019-10-29
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.31 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.31 USD Total value: 73,100.00 USD
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 EET on 31 October 2019.
