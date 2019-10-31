Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation



____________________________________________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Steen, Birger

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: Initial Notification

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20191029152403_2

Transaction date: 2019-10-29

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.31 USD

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.31 USD Total value: 73,100.00 USD

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 EET on 31 October 2019.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7723R_1-2019-10-31.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7723R_1-2019-10-31.pdf)