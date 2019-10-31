

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) lowers its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2019, based on the year-to-date results and its view of the end markets.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.40 per share on sales growth between 1 and 3 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.60 per share on sales growth between 1 and 4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.19 per share on sales growth of 2.5 percent to $8.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



