Business Reporter: Making Shipping Emissions Sustainable

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Something must be done to reduce harmful shipping emissions. SulPure is the solution, says Aramco.

As climate change is one of the hottest topics today, businesses are becoming more conscious about their carbon footprint. The transport required for global trade is a specific concern.

An article in Business Reporter points out that 90 per cent of the world's trade in goods is transported by ships. This means the shipping industry is responsible for around 14 per cent of the world's sulphur emissions.

"The shipping industry is a lifeline of global trade," says Hans Middelthon, Managing Director of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) Europe Ltd, in the article. "However, shipping is a major pollutant contributing to climate change." So what can be done to make a positive difference?

Daphne Technology, a green technology company based in Switzerland, has developed SulPure. Daphne was funded by SAEV, a company which focuses on providing sustainable energy. The SulPure process extracts nitrogen and sulphur oxide emissions from engine exhaust fumes by passing it through several stages:

A pre-conditioning unit removes particulate matter, reducing carbon monoxide emissions by 99 per cent A purification unit then reduces sulphur emissions by 99.3 per cent and nitrogen emissions by 85 per cent The nitrogen extracted from the process is released harmlessly into the atmosphere The sulphur is collected and made into ammonium sulphate - which can be used as an agricultural fertiliser

Mario Michan, CEO at Daphne Technology, puts it like this: "Ship owners really care about sustainability and we offer a full closed-loop solution which adheres to IMO 2020, and is financially attractive." Indeed, there are ways to combat the challenges faced by ship traders without cost to the environment.

To learn more about how to make shipping emissions sustainable, read the full article here. https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/10/29/a-way-to-close-the-loop-on-shipping-emissions-that-doesnt-cost-the-earth/

About Saudi Aramco

Headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco has a core mission of reliably supplying energy to the Kingdom and the world.

With 65,000 workers worldwide, it is a leading producer or energy and chemicals. It believes in the power of energy to enhance communities, advance human progress, transform lives and sustain our planet.