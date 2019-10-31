Leutgeb Entertainment Group GmbH Presents: Semino Rossi "So Ist das Leben" - The Big Anniversary Tour

GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in autumn 2020, Semino Rossi, the absolute star of hearts, will go on a big tour. His musical journey takes him through 7 countries with a total of 61 concerts. On board Semino Rossi of course has his brand new successful album "So ist das Leben."

The charismatic exceptional artist with Argentinean roots has long since climbed the top of commercial music with a fabulous career. Live performances are the tightrope walker of every singer and Semino Rossi can claim that his skills set the bar very high in this business. When Semino is on stage, the audience notices after the first few lines that there is someone there who sings and speaks with all his soul, who reveals something from within. Semino Rossi's entertainer qualities, his charming humour are always the personal signature of his varied and emotionally charged concerts. This tour will also offer outstanding stage design. A fantastic stage design and state-of-the-art sound, light and LED technology will provide a worthy setting for Semino Rossi.

With the big anniversary tour Semino Rossi invites all fans to accompany him a further piece on his musical journey and to experience unforgettable hours together.

Tour Dates

Köln 14.10.2020

Oberhausen 15.10.2020

Aalborg 21.04.2021

Odense22.04.2021

Kiel 23.04.2021

Hamburg29.04.2021

Schwerin 30.04.2021

Esch-sur-Alzette 25.05.2021

Frankfurt / Main05.06.2021

Saarbrücken 14.10.2021

Trier 22.10.2021

Koblenz 03.11.2021

Hertogenbosch 11.11.2021

Hasselt 12.11.2021

Lingen 26.11.2021

Aurich 27.11.2021

Bielefeld 03.12.2021

Bremen 04.12.2021

And many more…

