Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856678 ISIN: US1890541097 Ticker-Symbol: CXX 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:00 Uhr
134,58 Euro
+0,80
+0,60 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,24
135,40
12:11
134,08
135,24
12:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLOROX
CLOROX COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOROX COMPANY134,58+0,60 %