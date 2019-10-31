

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $203 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.51 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $203 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.25



