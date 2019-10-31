Asure Software Inc Up 30%+ After Announcing $120-Million DealAsure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock has been on a roller coaster ride since last November. Asure Software stock is down 11% year-over-year, but it's up approximately 78% year-to-date.Investors were given reason to cheer when the cloud platform company announced in early October that it was selling its workspace management businesses for $120.0 million.The strategic move will help Asure Software streamline its operations and focus on its human capital management (HCM).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...