Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888353 ISIN: US5543821012 Ticker-Symbol: M6G 
Tradegate
31.10.19
10:54 Uhr
24,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,81 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,400
24,800
12:08
24,600
24,800
12:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACERICH
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACERICH COMPANY24,400-0,81 %