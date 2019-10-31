Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853836 ISIN: US0543031027 Ticker-Symbol: AVP 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
11:47 Uhr
3,862 Euro
+0,199
+5,42 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,834
3,851
13:00
3,850
3,910
12:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS
AVON PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON PRODUCTS INC3,862+5,42 %