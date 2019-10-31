Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---