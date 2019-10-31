

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share from E&C of C$0.94 compared to C$0.71, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter total revenue declined to C$2.43 billion from C$2.56 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of C$2.2 billion, for the quarter.



The company said it will realize over C$100 million in cost savings by year-end 2019 and remains on target to achieving an annual run-rate of C$250 million in cost savings in 2020.



Ian Edwards, President and CEO, stated: 'Our balance sheet is strong, with C$939 million in cash and cash equivalents, and considerably reduced debt. As we improve on EBITDA and free cash flow generation, our goal is to reduce our leverage ratio.'



The Board declared a cash dividend of C$0.02 per share, payable on November 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2019.



