GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.
As per 31 October the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,546,839 shares of Series A and 422,804,229 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,827,262.
AB SKF does not hold any own shares.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 31 October 2019.
For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46-31-337-2104
Phone: +46-705-472-104
email: patrik.stenberg@skf.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2950107
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2950107/1133055.pdf
full release as pdf