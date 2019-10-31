Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
31.10.19
10:43 Uhr
15,960 Euro
-0,420
-2,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
16,085
16,175
12:56
16,130
16,175
12:56
31.10.2019 | 12:22
Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 31 October the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,546,839 shares of Series A and 422,804,229 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,827,262.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 31 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:

Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46-31-337-2104
Phone: +46-705-472-104
email: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2950107

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2950107/1133055.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2019 PR Newswire