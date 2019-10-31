MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Completes Reverse Share Split Process - Prepares for Additional Cannabinoid Delivery Patent Filings

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), an innovator in cannabinoid science, today announces the completion of its common share reverse split process and its direction within the cannabinoid sciences arena via intellectual property accumulation. Thus far, the company has filed three cannabinoid delivery patents with several additional planned over the coming weeks and months.

Over the past few months, we have made significant progress having already filed our initial patents on innovative cannabinoid delivery systems and polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles. Our research continues at a rapid pace. As a result, we are in the final stages of preparing several additional patents filings," commented CEO, Arman Tabatabaei. "We are also in the process of introducing several cannabinoid consumer products based on our internally developed high bioavailability infusion technologies."

MCTC has now filed three patents on cannabinoid delivery system and in the process of production of test samples for its first commercially targeted cannabinoid nanoparticles targeting the market need for sustained release cannabidiol (CBD) for use in foods, beverages and consumer products. The Company collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on an edible dissolvable film for the delivery of cannabinoids and on the second patent filing for cannabinoid nanoparticles combined TPGS, a water-soluble form of vitamin E. TPGS is a proven and safe bioenhancer of hydrophobic compounds, such as cannabinoids. In addition, MCTC has filed a patent application on a unique 4-dimensional, 3D printed, shape-changing, cannabinoid delivery system for beverages.

The polymer-based nanoparticles being developed by MCTC should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer-based particles the Company is developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. MCTC believes polymeric nanotechnology particles will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.

Pacific Stock Transfer Company acted as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form were not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Pacific Stock Transfer provided instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for book entry of the appropriate number of post-split shares.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.sec.gov

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564820/MCTC-Completes-Reverse-Share-Split-Process--Prepares-for-Additional-Cannabinoid-Delivery-Patent-Filings