Two PV plants are set to be built under the Project for Promotion of Auctions for Renewable Energies program, being implemented with the support of Mozambican utility Electricidade de Mocambique, which is likely to be the future off-taker of the solar energy generated.The French Development Agency (AFD) is seeking consultants to conduct feasibility studies into the construction of two solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 80 MW in Mozambique. The AFD said the two 40 MW capacity projects will be developed under the Projeto de Promoção de Leilões para Energias Renováveis (PROLER) ...

