

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.9 percent increase in August.



The latest inflation was the highest since May, when prices rose 2.7 percent.



Price growth was influenced by changes in base material and world market price changes of raw and base materials, and by wage growth, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices grew 2.3 percent in September and foreign market prices rose 2.1 percent.



Separately, latest data from the statistical office showed that the volume of exports rose 3.3 percent annually in August and that of imports grew 2.9 percent.



The trade surplus was EUR 60 million in August, which was higher by EUR 122 million from the same month last year. The figure was also EUR 23 million larger than its initial estimate.



