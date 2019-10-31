

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $407 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $16.73 billion from $15.80 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $431 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $16.73 Bln vs. $15.80 Bln last year.



