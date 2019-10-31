Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 30 October 2019 were:

181.73p  Capital only
183.71p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 30th
October 2019, the Company has 78,399,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
21,962,261 which are held in treasury.

