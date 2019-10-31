Venue will become first institutional cryptocurrency liquidity pool in Europe

Mercury Digital Assets, a technology provider for digital asset markets, and the UniCrypt Group, an IT services company with expertise in delivering high-performance crypto-management and custody solutions, today announced the formation of a new liquidity pool. This venue, based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is the first institutional liquidity pool for digital assets in Europe and is going live on Nov. 18.

This partnership will offer an end-to-end solution between the fiat and crypto world, providing banking services globally and a custody solution for digitized assets. The pool will allow for not only pure crypto trading, but trading of stablecoins and other digitized assets as well.

"This new liquidity pool is a pivotal development for digital asset traders in Europe," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Executive Chairman of the UniCrypt Group. "Mercury has a fantastic pedigree of building this technology in the equities market, and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring that technology into the crypto space."

"These venues provide an important alternative for traders who seek the professional toolsets they're used to from the capital markets, allowing them to perform large crypto trades with deterministic pricing and minimal impact on retail markets," said Joe Piotrowski, COO of Mercury. "We're excited to partner with UniCrypt Group to create this opportunity in a new marketplace."

About Mercury Digital Assets

Developed by the same team that created the current state-of-the-art for application-driven, liquidity networks used within the listed Equity Options market, Mercury Digital Assets offers secure, reliable and efficient access to digital asset markets. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit mercurydigitalassets.com.

About UniCrypt Group

The UniCrypt Group provides a patent-pending hybrid crypto custody solution with segregated wallets to retail and institutional clients alike allowing for the system to perform as fast as hot-wallets, yet without compromising the security leveraged by cold-storage wallets which is the foundation for many other products and services of their universal crypto management platform: unicrypt.com. The group and its subsidiaries are fully compliant with the applicable laws and regulations in Europe and Switzerland.

