wi-Q Technologies: Hilton's Purobeach Barcelona Impresses Guests with its Cloud-Based Digital Ordering Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / Hilton's Purobeach Barcelona and the 2019 summer of digital ordering love

Data reveals Purobeach Barcelona's cloud-based mobile ordering technology is a favourable addition to the puroexperience.

Poised on top of the 4-star Hilton Diagonal Mar Hotel, beach club Purobeach Barcelona has proved that the future of service is a combination of customer-centric technology and a personal, human touch.

The urban oasis renowned for its DJ sets, cocktails and pool parties, and voted as one of the best beach clubs in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, has demonstrated its position in leading the market with its adoption of digital ordering, hosted by cloud-based hospitality technology provider, wi-Q.

Data from Purobeach Barcelona's first summer with the technology in place revealed that guests who used the cloud-based ordering service spent six and a half minutes browsing the beach club's menu. After browsing, a staggering 61% of guests used the technology to place an order and charge it to their tab, supporting the findings of a recent report released by PSFK showing that consumers now expect restaurants to provide an experience similar to the on-demand services such as Uber and Deliveroo.

With 17 Balinese day beds amongst its hundreds of sunbeds, an indulgent swimming pool, outdoor bar and restaurant, and massages available on request, Purobeach Barcelona has developed a sumptuous outdoor experience - the puroexperience - which the Purobeach brand is now replicating across more of Europe and Africa.

Uncompromising on quality of service, the beach club was keen to further enhance guest experience by implementing a mobile F&B ordering service. Purobeach Barcelona's menu is now instantly accessible, enabling guests to place an order from the international cuisine or range of cocktails on offer and charge it to their tab in a matter of seconds on their own tablet or phone. Following seamless integration of wi-Q's technology with Purobeach Barcelona's point of sale system, staff are kept informed of new orders, items are automictically billed to guests' tabs and delivery is organised using sunbed numbers.

Purobeach Barcelona's Food and Beverage Manager, Yovany Santa Torres, said: "The feedback we have had from guests and the team on our digital ordering service has been very positive. wi-Q's system greatly supports our productivity, and therefore our customer service, so we have plans to trial it further this year within our meeting rooms and to support incremental a la carte orders. We also really see the potential of having digital ordering available for room service to make our services more accessible to our guests from the comfort of their room, and through the convenience of their own mobile device. It's something we are looking to implement with wi-Q in the not too distant future."

Thousands of highly efficient orders have been placed by guests themselves into Purobeach Barcelona's existing systems. By reducing the demand on staff to take orders from guests, employees have more time to deliver food, drinks and a personalised service - all while still being within arm's reach for guests who prefer to place an order face-to-face.

For more information on wi-Q, its digital ordering solution and hospitality partners, visit: www.wi-q.com.

Image caption: Guests can conveniently scan a QR code to access Purobeach Barcelona's menu and place an order through their own mobile device.

About Us

Founded in 2014, wi-Q is a multi-award-winning pioneer of cloud-based mobile ordering for the hospitality sector, priming its position today as the world's most capable digital ordering platform on the market.

Developed by a UK-based team, wi-Q has been implemented across multinational brands operating hotels, restaurants, casinos and entertainment venues. It makes any venue's menu of services accessible to its customers on their own phone or tablet, without having to download an app. Customer orders can be controlled by wi-Q's simple to use management dashboard, where menus can be edited in real time and intelligent customer data analysis can be used to inform upselling opportunities and personalise customer experience.

wi-Q hospitality clients experience an instant ROI rom a rapid increase in F&B revenues, instantly exceeding the platform's low-cost SaaS model. Seamless integration with leading POS and PMS systems, including Gold Partner status with Oracle, ensures minimal disruption to business operations and provides a gateway for future developments.

wi-Q is a former winner of the Technology Innovation Award at Hotelympia and The Best Use of Technology at the Middle East Hospitality Awards, and finalist for The Caterer's Product Excellence Awards and Digital Vision Awards.

