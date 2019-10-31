Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Tradegate
31.10.19
14:33 Uhr
41,680 Euro
-7,645
-15,50 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,085
43,260
14:38
43,025
43,320
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC41,680-15,50 %