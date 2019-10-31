Improved healthcare infrastructure will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on cervical cancer endoscopic devices market is expected to grow by $220.11 million during 2019-2023. Cervical cancer, caused by HPV, is the third most common cancer affecting women globally. The prevalence of cervical cancer has led to the adoption of smart colposcopes for primary level cervical cancer screening and to confirm the efficacy of Pap test results for secondary screening procedures. Read More

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cervical cancer endoscopic devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cervical Cancer Endoscopic Devices Market: Smart and Pocket Devices are Gaining Prominence in the Market

Cervical cancer endoscopy devices such as conventional colposcopes are bulky and expensive. The high cost of traditional colposcopes has led companies to focus on developing portable smart and pocket colposcopes. Such cervical cancer endoscopic devices are available at a lower price and can be used to provide point-of-care diagnosis. Companies are also focusing on introducing advanced smart colposcopes with real-time imaging benefits. As a result, the demand for smart and pocket cervical cancer endoscopic devices is increasing, which will significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cervical Cancer Endoscopic Devices Market: Availability of Funds for Advanced Product Development

The adoption of colposcopes has led many investors to provide funds to the manufacturers, which can help them in developing advanced products. Funding helps companies develop next-generation and advanced cervical cancer endoscopic devices and to receive regulatory approval in different regions. This allows companies to increase their geographical presence and product sales.

The North American region is dominating the global cervical cancer endoscopic devices market, with a market share of about 38%. The growth in the region is attributed to several factors, such as the prevalence of cervical cancer, presence of government and private insurance companies, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Major vendors covered in the cervical cancer endoscopic devices market are Danaher, DYSIS Medical Ltd., MobileODT, Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

