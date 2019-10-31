Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.8205 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17470667 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 26272 EQS News ID: 901721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)